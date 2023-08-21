|
AIBL elects Abdus Samad Labu as Chairman
|
Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu has been elected as Chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) in the 390th meeting of the Board held on Sunday, says a press release.
Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder Directors of AIBL. He is a familiar name in the business community of the country and manages various business houses in different capacity.
He is the Vice Chairman of S Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country and Chairman of S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd.
Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV), a leading satellite TV channel of the country. Samad is a great philanthropist who is involved in many social welfare and humaniterian activities. He is an Executive Member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity, Dhaka