Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

AIBL elects Abdus Samad Labu as Chairman

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

AIBL elects Abdus Samad Labu as Chairman

AIBL elects Abdus Samad Labu as Chairman

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu has been elected as Chairman of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) in the 390th meeting of the Board held on Sunday, says a press release.

Alhajj Abdus Samad Labu is one of the founder Directors of AIBL. He is a familiar name in the business community of the country and manages various business houses in different capacity.

He is the Vice Chairman of S Alam Group, one of the largest industrial groups of the country and Chairman of S Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd.

Vice Chairman of Ekushey Television (ETV), a leading satellite TV channel of the country. Samad is a great philanthropist who is involved in many social welfare and humaniterian activities. He is an Executive Member of Baitus Saraf Foundation and Chattogram Samity, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft