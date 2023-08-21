

A Z M Shofiuddin becomes new Chairman of SBAC Bank



Shofiuddin, a familiar businessman completed his post-graduate degree with first-class Honors in Marketing from the University of Dhaka, and obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of the West of Scotland (UWS).



After completing his education, he took responsibility of his father's business which was started in 1961.

His sincere effort and dynamic leadership have transformed a trading company into a large business conglomerate which is well known as SQ Group.



SQ Group is now one of the largest industrial groups in the country, and currently operates 23 manufacturing and assembly factories, employing over 6,000 individuals.



Shofiuddin's philanthropic initiatives are best proven through the establishment of the SQ Foundation. Through this charitable organisation, he has dedicated to the improvement of the lives of less fortunate people including giving free land and housing, education, health, and self-employment.



He has also built numerous schools, colleges, madrasas and places of worship in his town of birth in Cumilla and also in his Village in Barura Upozila.



