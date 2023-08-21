Video
Monday, 21 August, 2023
Business

Drugmakers to MFS providers join digital banking race in BD

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023

Bangladesh Bank is set to look into licensing applications from consortiums of banks, local and foreign investment firms to set up digital banks under the government's push to transform the country into a 'cashless society' after India and Pakistan in South Asia.

The applicants include pharmaceutical companies, IT startups, mobile telecom service providers, and even a company known for manufacturing corrugated sheets.

The central bank board approved the guidelines to set up digital banks in June, keeping provision for paid-up capital at Tk 1.25 billion. The deadline for application submission was Aug 17.

Bangladesh Bank has yet to announce the names of the applicants, but according to data released in the public domain by some of the applicants, 26 companies have made at least seven applications.

In Bangladesh, the mobile financial services, or MFS, network is operated by over 1.1 million agents and processes an average of more than 10 million transactions, totalling around Tk 22.95 billion daily.
 
The digital banking initiative aims to boost further the volume and value of transactions conducted through these platforms.
 
With a range of services planned, including convenient bill payments for electricity, gas, water, student fees, service charges, and government fees, the digital banking initiative aims to provide faster and more affordable customer options than traditional payment methods.

In India last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 digital banking units would be established across the country, while the State Bank of Pakistan in January this year approved the setting up of five digital banks.

A consortium of 10 private banks was the first to announce their bid for a proposed digital bank named Digi10 Bank PLC.
 
The banks are - City Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, Eastern Bank Ltd, Trust Bank, Mercantile Bank, the National Credit and Commerce Bank, Prime Bank and Midland Bank.  They are set to invest around Tk 1.28 billion in the proposed bank.

Four state-owned commercial banks - Sonali, Rupali, Agrani and Janata - have also decided to invest in the initiative.
United Commercial Bank Ltd announced the formation of a consortium, under their mobile financial service Upay, with the name Upay Digital Bank PLC.

NRB Commercial Bank, Meghna Bank, Aramit Ltd, which mainly manufactures corrugated sheets, Navana Pharmaceuticals and Genex Infosys Ltd, an IT startup, have reportedly decided to join the UCB-led consortium.

Dhaka Bank announced the formation of another consortium for a digital bank with the proposed name Sanchay Digital Bank PLC.
Aside from the consortiums, BRAC Bank has shown interest in founding a digital bank through its mobile financial service giant bKash. Another leading MFS provider, Nagad, said they were preparing to form a digital bank.

Banglalink, Bangladesh's third largest telecom operator in terms of subscriber base, and its parent company, VEON Ltd, have also applied for a digital banking licence. Pathao, a leading digital services company in Bangladesh, on Saturday released a press note saying the company has also applied for a licence to set up a digital bank.

In off-the-record interviews with bdnews24.com, senior executives of some other banks and mobile telecom service providers said they are too considering joining any of the consortiums, and if they do, details of the investment will be released accordingly.

Any listed company in the stock market will have to release price-sensitive information, or PSI, if it decides to make a significant investment or take a new direction.     �bdnews24.com


