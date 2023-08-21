Video
Highlights of the digital bank guidelines

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The licence of digital banks will be awarded under the Banking Company Act 1991, and the payment service will be operated under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement System Regulations, 2014.

The central bank said loan defaulters would be excluded from the pioneering initiative.

The minimum shareholding of each sponsor will be Tk 5 million (maximum 10 percent or Tk 125 million).

The ceiling of 10 percent could be relaxed if a digital bank is formed as a joint venture of banks, financial institutes, microfinance institutions, MFS providers, fintech companies and technology firms.
 
 A digital bank must go for an initial public offering, or IPO, within five years from the date of the licence issuance, and the IPO amount should be minimum to the sponsor's initial contribution.

The business, governance and other operational requirements applicable to traditional banks, in general, shall continue to apply to digital banks.
 
Digital banks can provide loans with collateral like conventional banks. The artificial intelligence-based alternative loan scoring guidelines, rolled out by the Bangladesh Bank, should be followed for the disbursement of loans.

At least 50 percent of members of the bank's board must have adequate education, knowledge and experience in technology-based banking, emerging technology, cyber laws and regulations, and the remaining members should have adequate knowledge and experience in banking, e-commerce and banking laws and regulations.

Digital banks should have robust ICT infrastructure and application systems. There should be at least 'tier three' quality data centres and disaster recovery sites, or DRS, in different seismic zones.

Such banks can use cloud services, but the location of the cloud must be within Bangladesh's legal jurisdiction.
 
All transaction data must be encrypted from start to finish. An internationally recognised audit firm must audit the ICT infrastructure.    �bdnews24.com


