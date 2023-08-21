Video
Monday, 21 August, 2023
Business

How will customers receive services from digital banks

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Digital banks will have only headquarters and no other physical presence anywhere.

Customers must open their account through a globally recognised 'Know Your Customer', or KYC, process online.
 
Digital Bank shall not use customer information for any purpose other than the prescribed business.

The banks must not seek personal information from the customer, which may violate the customer's privacy.

Bangladesh Bank's permission should be obtained regarding how to collect information from the customer for any purpose.

Digital banks will not even have their own cash machines. However, customers can use their debit/ATM cards to withdraw cash from other banks' cash machines. Digital banks can launch virtual cards and QR codes to facilitate customer transactions.

Such banks can extend loans to any customer within the country, but the scope of foreign transactions will be limited. The banks' lending policy must prioritise marginal customers and SME sectors.

Digital banks can act as a payee on behalf of someone. Foreign currency transactions can be done on behalf of the customer subject to approval for education, treatment, travel or any other need abroad. These banks can receive remittances from abroad and operate foreign currency accounts.


