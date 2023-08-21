Fast growing T Aus rice BRRI 98 has huge potential: Minister







TANGAIL, Aug 20: Fast-growing and high yielding T. Aus rice variety 'BRRI dhan 98' has huge potential in the country as it is one of the best yield performers having 25-30 mounds production in per bigha land of this Aus season-July-August."Generally rice ripens in 140-160 days. If a rice variety ripens in 90-100 days, it is considered a very potential one. BRRI 98 aus paddy appears with such potentials as it is being grown in 90-100 days and 25-30 mounds per bigha," said Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.He added: "If this rice variety can be spread all over the country, it will contribute a lot to ensure food security in this densely populated country having 17 crore people where agricultural land is dwindling gradually."The minister said this while visiting an aus paddy field of BRRI 98 variety at Mushuddi village under Dhanbari upazila.Razzaque said growers are now very much reluctant in breeding aus paddy due to lack of quality varieties as well as drought, flood and heavy rainfall but production of Boro and Aman paddy has increased. �BSS