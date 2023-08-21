Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 21 August, 2023, 7:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Fast growing T Aus rice BRRI 98 has huge potential: Minister

Published : Monday, 21 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

TANGAIL, Aug 20: Fast-growing and high yielding T. Aus rice variety 'BRRI dhan 98' has huge potential in the country as it is one of the best yield performers having 25-30 mounds production in per bigha land of this Aus season-July-August.

"Generally rice ripens in 140-160 days. If a rice variety ripens in 90-100 days, it is considered a very potential one. BRRI 98 aus paddy appears with such potentials as it is being grown in 90-100 days and 25-30 mounds per bigha," said Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque on Saturday.

He added: "If this rice variety can be spread all over the country, it will contribute a lot to ensure food security in this densely populated country having 17 crore people where agricultural land is dwindling gradually."

The minister said this while visiting an aus paddy field of BRRI 98 variety at Mushuddi village under Dhanbari upazila.

Razzaque said growers are now very much reluctant in breeding aus paddy due to lack of quality varieties as well as drought, flood and heavy rainfall but production of Boro and Aman paddy has increased.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NBR income tax collection rises by 10pc to Tk 5,205cr in July
Brunei envoy visits Dan Foods factory at Savar
India imposes 40pc duty on onion exports
BICDA demands review of tender qualification of ICD contract
Dhaka, Seoul discuss project implementations in BD
Stocks extend gaining streak
Palak attends G-20 Digital Public Infra meet, urges for co-op
MetLife settles Tk 1,537cr claims in H1'23


Latest News
Four doctors in Khulna remain missing for 72-hour
RAB arrests fugitive convict in city
Journalist leaders for quick execution of Aug 21 attack verdict
713 sued over Kanchpur police-BNP clash
Tarique was mastermind behind Aug 21 grenade attack: Quader
Tree saplings, cheques distributed in Noakhali
Fakhrul calls trial process of Aug 21 grenade attack case stage-managed drama
Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation': Russian envoy
Two children drown in Sirajganj pond
Japan to decide Tuesday on Fukushima water release
Most Read News
Renewing Bangladesh's energy transition
Hearing deferred, Khaleda asks to appear on Sept 13
Renovation works progressing
Bayern beat Bremen
Dr Yunus' labour case to continue: Appellate Division
West comes with new idea ahead of election
Two Chhatra Dal leaders remanded, four sent to jail
DB claims arrest of 18 activists including 6 missing JCD leaders
Dhaka-Mymensingh rail communication suspended
Stocks extend gaining streak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft