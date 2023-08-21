DCCI President hails Universal Pension Scheme







This move will create a new era; he said adding it opens new opportunity people in private sector without job particularly for the poor and marginalized as well as for people in old age to find a way of sustenance.



He said in a statement on the eve of formally taking the insurance premium from people for the first time, that the four types of pension scheme that the UPS offers are people-friendly.

They are "Pragati", "Surokkha", "Samata" and "Prabashi" packages targeting different communities especially private sector employees, NRBs, informal sector and low-income group of people.



This scheme can also bring in large number of people of the society under its net. The option of 50percent contribution by the Government to insolvent depositors under the "Samata" scheme is also a remarkable move, the statement.



DCCI President Barrister Sattar believes in the given global economic meltdown and fiscal austerity, UPS will augment the financial flow in the economy. This scheme is expected to benefit vulnerable citizens with social security reducing poverty and social safety cost in national budget in future.



Md. Sameer Sattar finds this initiative result-oriented and rewarding not only for the mass welfare but also for best interests of the private sector.



He feels that this robust scheme is expected to rationalise the public sector bank borrowing and make new financing streams to meet the evolving fiscal needs.



It may also help smoothen the private sector credit flow and reduce foreign borrowing to some extent resulting in a hike of the investment to GDP ratio. Alongside, this may also help to make the cost of fund for private sector very competitive among different financing options.



This scheme is also likely to support the huge number of employees working in large local conglomerates to MSMEs in private sector for employment retention, productivity of employees and fiscal safety at their old age through the "Pragati" scheme.



He said many countries like Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Australia, India, Canada, Iceland and Switzerland have successfully implemented such scheme to safeguard the welfare of their people.



Replication of operational and safety learning from these countries may help the new scheme to perform as game-changer of our much-needed economic transformation.



Since this pension scheme is imperative to elevate the income of people for an inclusive economy, DCCI emphasizes on competitive and secure return for its depositors, good governance and management of this public fund to attract people and accelerate this timely scheme in the long run.



