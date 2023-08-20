Video
Death of war crimes convict Sayeedi helped AL, associate bodies identify intruders

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Hedayet Ullah Khan

Centring the death of Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who was sentenced to jail until death for war crimes, the ruling Awami League (AL) and its front and associate bodies -Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Juba League, Swechchhasebak League and others-have been able to identify many intruders in their respective organizations.

After the death of Delwar Hossain Sayeedi many leaders and activists of the ruling party especially of Chhatra League mourned and showed sympathy to the war criminal on social media which totally went against the ideology of Awami League and Chhatra League as well as the Great War of Liberation.

In this situation, AL and BCL had to face embarrassing situation and at the same time it also helped the organizations to identify many intruders and opportunists in their party. Already, Chhatra League has expelled many different level leaders and activists across the country based on this allegation.

Many AL leaders think that since the party has been in power for last 15 years so many opportunists and intruders technically entered the party as 'hybrid'.

They also think that it is high time to identify those intruders and hybrid. Otherwise, the party will have to cut a sorry figure in the coming days especially in the 12th general elections.

According to different sources of BCL and information from our countrywide correspondents, it was known that BCL already expelled 60 to 70 leaders and activists in different units across the country.

According to press releases signed by Presidents and General Secretaries of the respective units of Chhatra League, 18 are from Jamalpur, 16 from Chattogram, 7 from Pabna, 6 from Narsingdi, 3 from Satkhira, 1 from Patuakhali and 1 is from Jashore. The leaders and activists are accused of going against the Chhatra League's ideology. These suspended leaders were members of district, upazila, thana and union committees.

BCL President Saddam Hussain told the Daily Observer, "Chhatra League is planning a 'purification campaign' for the 'intruders'. Chhatra League has taken organizational action against those who had sympathies for a war criminal, and we have shown zero-tolerance against them."

"We cannot deny that Jamaat has brainwashed a generation in the name of religion and was unchallenged for a long time. It was only Awami League and Chhatra League who challenged Jamaat and their propaganda," Saddam Hussain added.

In this regard, Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Shaikat said, "Though, we have not found such activists and leaders in the Dhaka University Chhatra League. But, many leaders and activists in grassroots level of our organization have shown sympathy to a proven war criminal which is gone against our ideology. I think those are opportunists and intruders."

"Bangladesh Chhatra League is investigating and identifying those intruders and taking action against them. We hold the ideology of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War. So, we always hate those war criminals," Shaikat added.



