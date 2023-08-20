1,600 start paying premiums on opening day







Md Golam Mostafa, member of the National Pension Authority, told bdnews24.com on Friday that the figures show how enthusiastic the people are about universal pension.



He said the subscribers paid Tk 8.7 million on the first day on Thursday.

The government rolled out four pension schemes for anyone aged over 18 years and not holding a government job.



The four schemes are Probash, Pragati, Surokkha and Samata.



The government plans to launch two more schemes later. �bdnews24.com

