Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Biden says still expects to meet Xi later this year

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

CAMP DAVID, Aug 19: US President Joe Biden said Friday he expects to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year, despite taking a series of shots at the rival power.

Biden held his first meeting as president with Xi in November 2022 in Bali where they agreed to work to manage high tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Biden, answering a shouted question after meeting the leaders of Japan and South Korea, said, "I expect and hope to follow up on our conversation in Bali this fall, that's my expectation."

Biden is inviting Xi in November to San Francisco when the United States holds a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which includes China.

The two leaders could potentially also meet next month in New Delhi on the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 major economies.

Biden's confidence at a meeting with Xi, whom he saw at length when they were both vice presidents, comes despite a series of statements and actions that have irritated China.

Biden, promoting the health of the US economy as he enters election season, earlier this month said that China was a "ticking time bomb" due to economic problems.

In June, Biden called Xi a "dictator," comments denounced by China which came on the heels of a visit to Beijing by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the top-ranking US official to go to China in nearly five years.

Biden has also restricted US investment in sensitive high-tech areas in China, after earlier barring exports of advanced microchips.

China has denounced the moves as violations of free-trade principles. The Biden administration has responded that it is safeguarding US security.

China has also denounced the three-way summit between Biden and the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a major step in reconciliation between the two US allies that have been at loggerheads for decades over disputes linked to wartime history.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death of war crimes convict Sayeedi helped AL, associate bodies identify intruders
1,600 start paying premiums on opening day
Biden says still expects to meet Xi later this year
Six held for blast, vandalism at BNP's Netrakona rally
RAB busts int'l human trafficking ring, arrests 3
Dengue: 13 dead, 1,983 more hospitalised in a day
150 injured in Habiganj
Hasina, Modi likely to hold meeting on the sidelines


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft