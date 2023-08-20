Six held for blast, vandalism at BNP's Netrakona rally





NETROKONA, Aug 19: Police arrested six people on charge of exploding crude bomb and vandalising an auto-rickshaw after a rally organised by the BNP in Netrokona on Saturday to press home their one-point demand for polls under a non-party interim government.



The law enforcers also claimed that they have seized local weapons, which were stored in the area for sabotage, from the scene.





Police arrested the six suspected people from the spot. They all are leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliate organizations, the official said. Legal steps will be taken over the incident, he added.



However, denying the allegation of attacks, Rafiqul Islam Hilali, member secretary of Netrokona BNP, claimed that his party members were not involved in the violence. He said some outsiders might have involved in the incident to create chaos, he said.

NETROKONA, Aug 19: Police arrested six people on charge of exploding crude bomb and vandalising an auto-rickshaw after a rally organised by the BNP in Netrokona on Saturday to press home their one-point demand for polls under a non-party interim government.The law enforcers also claimed that they have seized local weapons, which were stored in the area for sabotage, from the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Netrokona Model Police Station Md Lutfur Haque said a group of BNP Netrokona district unit activists exploded crude bombs and vandalised an auto-rickshaw at Kurpar around 9am while they were returning from the rally.Police arrested the six suspected people from the spot. They all are leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliate organizations, the official said. Legal steps will be taken over the incident, he added.However, denying the allegation of attacks, Rafiqul Islam Hilali, member secretary of Netrokona BNP, claimed that his party members were not involved in the violence. He said some outsiders might have involved in the incident to create chaos, he said.