RAB busts int'l human trafficking ring, arrests 3





The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested three operators of an international human trafficking ring which abducted people and extorted ransom after luring them into an illegal immigration scheme to Malaysia.



The kidnappers were behind the trafficking of 22 young men from Narayanganj back in March, and one of the trafficking victims died in a hospital in Malaysia in May, according to Commander Khandaker Al Moin, Director of the RAB Legal and Media Wing.





The traffickers and three of the trafficking victims somehow escaped, Moin said, and the victims were held hostage at the traffickers' hideout in Myanmar and tortured for ransom from their families.



Family members of Jahirul Islam, the victim who died in Malaysia, could strike a deal with the kidnappers in exchange for a partial payment to buy Jahirul's freedom and passage to Malaysia.



However, by then, Jahirul was too weak and sick to move due to his torture, so the kidnappers dumped him in Johor Baru city in Malaysia.



Malay police rescued Jahirul in critical condition, and Jahirul died in a local hospital on May 24. The Bangladesh government brought Jahirul's body back on May 28.



"Jahirul's death certificate highlighted injuries he sustained from the torture," said Commander Moin.



Narayanganj's district administration has been working, in consultation with the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to repatriate the victims currently in Myanmar custody.



The arrested trio were identified as Md Ismail, Md Jashim, and Md Elahi- all are residents of Narayanganj's Araihazar Upazila. According to Moin, the trio were arrested before on similar charges.



Moin, quoting the preliminary information RAB could extract from them during questioning, said Islamil, along with two Myanmar nationals, Rashidul and Jamal, identified by their first name, was quarterbacking the operation.



Ismail, Rashidul and Jamal, the kingpins of the trafficking group, formed the ring when all three of them were living in Malaysia between 2001-2005.



Arrested Jashim and Elahi acted as recruiters in the trafficking ring, whose job was to lure young men with limited means with an ambition to move abroad so that they could support their families back home. Commander Moin said the ring had at least 12 operators, playing various roles in the process.



According to Moin, Ismail's job was to sell the scheme to the unwitting victims by offering them free passage to Malaysia without any documentation.



"He promised them that he would only charge Tk 320,000 when they land in Malaysia and find a job to pay him back," Moin said.



As soon as the victims agreed to the conditions, they were taken to the Myanmar border in Teknaf and trafficked to the other side by another member of the kidnapping ring, Alam. Alam then handed the victims to kingpin Jamal, who was in charge of the hideout in Myanmar.



Jamal and his aides started torturing the victims and recorded the entire episode on video to send to the victim's families and ask for Tk 600,000 as a payoff.



The victims, whose families could afford the ransom, were trafficked to Malaysia via trawler and handed to Rashidul, another kingpin who facilitated the release of the victims.



