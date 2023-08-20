Video
Dengue: 13 dead, 1,983 more hospitalised in a day

Death toll rises to 466

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Thirteen more deaths were reported from dengue in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 466 this year.

During the period, 1,983 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 738 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, the DGHS said.

A total of 7,895 dengue patients, including 3,691 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 97,860 dengue cases and 89,499 recoveries this year.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.

"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.


