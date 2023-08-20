

Dengue: 13 dead, 1,983 more hospitalised in a day



During the period, 1,983 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 738 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital, the DGHS said.

A total of 7,895 dengue patients, including 3,691 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 97,860 dengue cases and 89,499 recoveries this year.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged swift action as dengue cases surge in Bangladesh.



"The higher incidence of dengue is taking place in the context of an unusual episodic amount of rainfall, combined with high temperatures and high humidity, which have resulted in an increased mosquito population throughout Bangladesh," WHO said.



