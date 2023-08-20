150 injured in Habiganj







Ajay Dev, officer-in-charge (OC) of Habiganj police station and general secretary of Habiganj municipal unit BNP Awal were among the injured.



As part of the pre-announced programme, BNP leaders and activists from nine upazilas of the district started gathering in and around the residence of BNP joint convener and former municipal mayor GK Gaus in the afternoon.

Around 5 pm, the BNP leaders and activists started the march from the Shaestanagar Bazar area.

When they reached the Water Development Board office, police obstructed them.



Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.



During the chase and counter-chase, agitated BNP men threw bricks at the police.



Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to take the situation under control.



Several cops including Habiganj OC Ajay Dev were injured during the clash, said Badiuzzaman, OC (Investigation).



"We are still at the scene to avoid any untoward situation, " he added.



Joint convener of district BNP GK Gaus said, "When we were going home after completing the march peacefully, the police led by OC Ajay attacked us, leaving our 150 leaders and activists injured.



Among the injured, municipal BNP general secretary Awal's condition is critical, he added.



Without going to the hospital, he alleged that the injured are receiving treatment secretly to avoid arrest. �UNB



HABIGANJ, Aug 19: At least 150 people, including several cops, were injured as the activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and police locked into a clash in Shaestanagar area of Habiganj town on Saturday afternoon.Ajay Dev, officer-in-charge (OC) of Habiganj police station and general secretary of Habiganj municipal unit BNP Awal were among the injured.As part of the pre-announced programme, BNP leaders and activists from nine upazilas of the district started gathering in and around the residence of BNP joint convener and former municipal mayor GK Gaus in the afternoon.Around 5 pm, the BNP leaders and activists started the march from the Shaestanagar Bazar area.When they reached the Water Development Board office, police obstructed them.Refusing to be deterred by the police barricade, the BNP procession attempted to move forward, and police responded with a baton charge, resulting in a clash between law enforcers and BNP leaders and activists.During the chase and counter-chase, agitated BNP men threw bricks at the police.Police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to take the situation under control.Several cops including Habiganj OC Ajay Dev were injured during the clash, said Badiuzzaman, OC (Investigation)."We are still at the scene to avoid any untoward situation, " he added.Joint convener of district BNP GK Gaus said, "When we were going home after completing the march peacefully, the police led by OC Ajay attacked us, leaving our 150 leaders and activists injured.Among the injured, municipal BNP general secretary Awal's condition is critical, he added.Without going to the hospital, he alleged that the injured are receiving treatment secretly to avoid arrest. �UNB