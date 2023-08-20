Last date of submission extended







As out of 47 registered political parties only 20 have submitted their annual financial statement within the stipulated time which expired on July 31, the EC has extended the time for submitting the financial statement.



EC officials told the Daily Observer that only 20 parties including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party submitted their financial statements within the stipulated time.

The Election Commission (EC) has extended the last date for submission of financial statements by registered political parties to September 30, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Saturday.As out of 47 registered political parties only 20 have submitted their annual financial statement within the stipulated time which expired on July 31, the EC has extended the time for submitting the financial statement.EC officials told the Daily Observer that only 20 parties including Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party submitted their financial statements within the stipulated time.