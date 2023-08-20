Bangabandhu's ideals guide two countries towards prosperous future: Verma 







Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma said on Saturday that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's life and ideals continue to guide the special relations between India and Bangladesh as the two countries work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future for their peoples.



"India stands beside Bangladesh as a "steadfast partner" and committed to supporting its aspirations for a "peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive" future," the Indian High Commissioner said in a discussion meeting on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, organized by Bangladesh India Friendship Society. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque was the chief guest at the event.

"Today, Bangladesh is on a path of progress and development," he said, adding that their "collaborative efforts" in areas such as trade, connectivity, security, and people-to-people ties continue to flourish, cementing our place as two nations united by common goals and shared values," Pranay Verma said.



Members of the parliament Benzir Ahmed, Aroma Dutta and Basanti Chakma, member of the Advisory Council of Awami League Muzaffar Hossain Paltu, President of the Friendship Society War wounded Freedom Fighter Md Rashidul Alam, Former information adviser to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Former ambassador Wali-ur Rahman, Kalbela Editor Abed Khan, and General Secretary of the Friendship Society Narayan Saha Moni, among others, spoke at the discussion.



Taking part in the discussion, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said Bangladesh and India's friendship is written in blood. "This friendship of Bangladesh-India is written in blood."



On behalf of the government and the people of India, the High Commissioner extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Bangladesh as they remember and honour the memory of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the valiant souls who fell victim to that tragic night of August 15, 1975.



Indian High Commissioner highlighted Bangabandhu's contributions to the nation-building and liberation of Bangladesh.



"Bangabandhu championed friendship between India and Bangladesh. That is why it is very natural that today we came together to pay our respect to his memory," he said.



"We also reaffirm the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Bangladesh which have been built upon our shared historical, geographical and cultural closeness that has endured the test of time.



"Our shared struggles and the sacrifices of our peoples during the Liberation War in 1971 have forged an unbreakable bond of camaraderie and mutual respect that will continue to live on," he said.



"His indomitable spirit, visionary leadership, and unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people continue to inspire generations not just within the borders of Bangladesh, but far beyond," said the High Commissioner.



The shared struggles and sacrifices of peoples during the Liberation War of 1971 have forged an unbreakable bond of camaraderie and mutual respect, Verma said.



"As we commemorate this day, let us not only remember the past but also reflect on the present and envisage a future filled with hope and possibilities," he said.



The High Commissioner also said, "Let us stand together against extremism, intolerance, and violence, and work towards a world where the ideals of justice, equality, and human dignity prevail."



"May the memory of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman continue to guide us as we march forward on the path of progress and prosperity," he added.



He noted that Bangabandhu's life and ideals continue to guide the special relations between India and Bangladesh as the two countries work together towards a brighter and more prosperous future for their peoples.



The National Mourning Day holds a significant place in the history and hearts of the Bangladeshi people, said the envoy, adding that it is a day of reflection, remembrance, and recommitment to the values and ideals that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman espoused - democracy, human rights, and social justice.



