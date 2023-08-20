Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

'BD Immigrant Day' resolution passed in NY Senate

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

The state of New York in the USA will observe 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day' on September 25 next for the seventh consecutive times as the resolution regarding observance of the day was passed recently in the New York State Senate.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced it for recognising the contributions of the Bangladesh-Americans to New York, said a press release here on Saturday.

Bangladesh's founding president Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the first time in its history, gave a speech in Bengali at the General Assembly of the United Nations on September 25, 1974.

In memory of his speech on the day, under the proposal of CEO and Founder of the Muktadhara Foundation Bishawjit Saha, New York state senator Stavisky initiated the resolution which was passed unanimously.

State Secretary Alejandra Paulino recently published a copy of the proclamation to this end.

Bishawjit Saha said the achievement added another feather to the activities of Muktadhara Foundation.

Muktadhara will arrange a colourful programme on September 25 to observe the day, he added.

In line with observance of the day, Saha informed, Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on September 22-23 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York with the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy'.

Earlier, the then New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo passed a bill in 2016 for the first time to observe the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day'.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Death of war crimes convict Sayeedi helped AL, associate bodies identify intruders
1,600 start paying premiums on opening day
Biden says still expects to meet Xi later this year
Six held for blast, vandalism at BNP's Netrakona rally
RAB busts int'l human trafficking ring, arrests 3
Dengue: 13 dead, 1,983 more hospitalised in a day
150 injured in Habiganj
Hasina, Modi likely to hold meeting on the sidelines


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft