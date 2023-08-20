'BD Immigrant Day' resolution passed in NY Senate







New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced it for recognising the contributions of the Bangladesh-Americans to New York, said a press release here on Saturday.



Bangladesh's founding president Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for the first time in its history, gave a speech in Bengali at the General Assembly of the United Nations on September 25, 1974.

In memory of his speech on the day, under the proposal of CEO and Founder of the Muktadhara Foundation Bishawjit Saha, New York state senator Stavisky initiated the resolution which was passed unanimously.



State Secretary Alejandra Paulino recently published a copy of the proclamation to this end.



Bishawjit Saha said the achievement added another feather to the activities of Muktadhara Foundation.



Muktadhara will arrange a colourful programme on September 25 to observe the day, he added.



In line with observance of the day, Saha informed, Muktdhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links, in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, are going to organise the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023' to be held on September 22-23 at the New York Hilton Midtown hotel in New York with the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy'.



Earlier, the then New York Governor Andrew M Cuomo passed a bill in 2016 for the first time to observe the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day'. �BSS



