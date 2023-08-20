

JP to participate in polls, Raushan assures PM



Later, PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker told the Daily Observer that Raushan Ershad assured the PM that JP will participate in the election.



During the meeting, Ershad's elder son Rahgir Almahe Ershad, MP, from Rangpur, better known as Saad Ershad, accompanied his mother Raushan Ershad.

Ganabhaban sources said, "During the meeting, the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries and inquired about Raushan's health condition. They also discussed the political situation in the country and the upcoming election."



The Prime Minister thanked Jatiya Party for playing a constructive and positive role in parliament. The role of opposition parties in strengthening democracy and constitutional government was also discussed, sources said.



Regarding the meeting, Raushan Ershad's political secretary Golam Mosih, a former ambassador and member secretary of Jatiya Party's council meeting preparation committee, told the Daily Observer that the Prime Minister appreciated Jatiya Party's role in the parliament and requested the Leader of the Opposition to continue its positive role for the progress of the country.



Responding to the PM, Raushan assured her that the Jatiya Party will participate in the upcoming general election unitedly and continue its support for the sake of the country and the Constitution.



Asked about the negative stance of JP faction led by Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, also chairman of Jatiya Party, Golam Mosih said, "Begum Ershad thinks that Jatiya Party is united and will fight together. There is no confusion that the party will contest the election together and unitedly. The party will contest the upcoming election led by Raushan Ershad."



Leader of Opposition Raushan Ershad, also chief patron of Jatiya Party (JP) on Saturday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban and assured her that JP will participate in the next general election.Later, PM's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker told the Daily Observer that Raushan Ershad assured the PM that JP will participate in the election.During the meeting, Ershad's elder son Rahgir Almahe Ershad, MP, from Rangpur, better known as Saad Ershad, accompanied his mother Raushan Ershad.Ganabhaban sources said, "During the meeting, the Prime Minister exchanged pleasantries and inquired about Raushan's health condition. They also discussed the political situation in the country and the upcoming election."The Prime Minister thanked Jatiya Party for playing a constructive and positive role in parliament. The role of opposition parties in strengthening democracy and constitutional government was also discussed, sources said.Regarding the meeting, Raushan Ershad's political secretary Golam Mosih, a former ambassador and member secretary of Jatiya Party's council meeting preparation committee, told the Daily Observer that the Prime Minister appreciated Jatiya Party's role in the parliament and requested the Leader of the Opposition to continue its positive role for the progress of the country.Responding to the PM, Raushan assured her that the Jatiya Party will participate in the upcoming general election unitedly and continue its support for the sake of the country and the Constitution.Asked about the negative stance of JP faction led by Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, also chairman of Jatiya Party, Golam Mosih said, "Begum Ershad thinks that Jatiya Party is united and will fight together. There is no confusion that the party will contest the election together and unitedly. The party will contest the upcoming election led by Raushan Ershad."