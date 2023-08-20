Video
US Congressman Garbarino hails BD's progress under Hasina's leadership

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Diplomatic Correspondent

US Congressman Andrew R Garbarino has said that the economic progress Bangladesh has achieved in the last 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina could be an example for the rest of the world.

Garbarino was speaking at an event of Bangladeshi expatriates in the US held in honour of the congressman on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

"All I can say is that I hope the growth Bangladesh has seen with its economy, what it is doing with its energy, what it is doing with its infrastructure and what it has done to combat extremism and terrorism� if it continues, I think Bangladesh should be an example after what it has accomplished to other nations, especially to democracies; and other countries should strive to have the success that Bangladesh has seen over the past decade and a half."

Bangladesh's general election would be held in January, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the responsibility of the electoral process to an independent commission to ensure that the polls were fair, impartial and acceptable to the international community, Garbarino said.


