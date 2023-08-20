Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Local govt authorities to blame for dengue outbreak: Experts

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

A group of entomologists have pinned the blame on local government authorities in Bangladesh for their shortsightedness and failure to contain the outbreak of dengue virus, the worst since record-keeping began in the 1960s.

During a seminar in Dhaka on Saturday, an entomologist said he believes this year's dengue outbreak, which has claimed 453 lives as of Friday, should have been declared a health emergency.

One of the speakers in the seminar, Dr Manjur A Chowdhury, former president of the Zoological Society of Bangladesh, blasted city corporations in Dhaka as he highlighted the errors made by the local government authorities in containing the outbreak.

"The fogging method city corporations used to kill an adult mosquito is useless since Aedes aegypti [known carrier of dengue virus] does not live on sewerage lines or drainage.

"Fogging can take care of perhaps only 20 percent of the mosquitoes. Time and time again, we have advised city authorities to use the ULV [ultra-low volume] spraying method."

"Whatever is happening now, employing deer, ducks and frogs to eradicate mosquitoes, is a joke," said Manjur.

He also said the authorities shied away from calling the outbreak an epidemic because they did not want to spread panic among the public.

"The number of hospitalisations and deaths in July alone was enough to declare the outbreak as an epidemic. Perhaps, the government fears such a declaration may lead to public panic," he said.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Local govt authorities to blame for dengue outbreak: Experts
Strict action if anyone tries to deteriorate law, order: IGP
Track car runs experimentally on Dhaka-Mawa rail route
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi no more
PM to inaugurate Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28
Info provider of Bangabandhu killers to be rewarded: Momen
Rising non-performing loans in manufacturing sector raise concerns, says BB report
17 dead as boat carrying Rohingyas sinks in Bay of Bengal


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft