Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Saturday said any attempt to deteriorate the law and order situation in the country would be dealt with iron hand.The IGP was speaking at the discussion meeting marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital in the afternoon.Dhaka Metropolitan Police organised the event."We are noticing that once again the anti-liberation forces are trying to destroy the law and order situation in the country. If anyone tries to do so, police will discharge their duties in the same way as they did in the past," the IGP added. �UNB