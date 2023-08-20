Track car runs experimentally on Dhaka-Mawa rail route







The track car started its journey at Gendaria in Dhaka railway station around 9:30am and reached Mawa around 11:15am.



On the way, the observation team in the track car observed the potential faults at various points and stations of the railway line established in the Dhaka-Mawa section.

At that time, Director General (DG) of Bangladesh Railway Md Kamrul Ahsan, project director Afzal Hosan and Project Manager Brigadier General Ahmed Jamiul Islam were present along with local and foreign engineers.



Later the track car left Mawa around noon for Bhanga.



Project Director of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Afzal Hosan said, "The railway line from Dhaka to Mawa has already been completed. Now only some tamping, packing and leveling works are left."



He said, "About 85 percent work of the Dhaka-Mawa section has been completed. The signal is not finished. And some of the tamping work of the track is left out. We will need another month to do the leveling and alignment work".



Syed Shaukat Ali Lebu, the engineer of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project, said, "We have reached Mawa today for the first time by riding the experimental train from Ganderia in Dhaka. Work progress is quite good. Now there a little work to do, which will end satisfactorily in a few days. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate it sometime in late September and passenger trains will start running." �BSS

