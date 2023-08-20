Gana Odhikar Parishad leader sent to jail







Metropolitan Magistrate Shakil Ahmed passed the order after he was produced before the court after a one-day remand.



Sub Inspector Khan Moniruzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case prayed to court to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.

The former joint member secretary Moshiur Rahman Gana Odhikar Parishad on Wednesday was picked up by the Detective Branch (DB) police in white clothes from Gate No. 2 of Mahanagar project in Hatirjheel in the afternoon.



Earlier on March 27 in 2021, a case was filed against him for entering into a clash with the policemen during a protest held against the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Bangladesh on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

