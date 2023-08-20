Renovation works progressing







According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) source 50 per cent works of the rail line have so far been completed.



Renovation works include replacement of old rail track, slippers and installation of pebbles.

BR sources further said that the train from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will run at the speed of 100km per hour. So, the century-old rail line should be improved after carrying necessary renovation works.



The Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line. The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Tk 232 crore.



Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir on Friday visited the rail line of under-construction damaged by the recent flood in Satkania. He confirmed that the trial train service will begin at the first week of October.



Besides, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari has been waiting for approval of the ECNEC. Banglaesh Railway sources said that after the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a Contractor for construction of the project. Presently, there is one Single gauge single line since the past British period.



Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project.



The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.



Railway sources said, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018 last.



Meanwhile, SMEC had completed the feasibility study in December, 2022. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing taka 7,000 crore for the project.



The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to direct Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar. With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.



The Railway authority is trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar at the same period. The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: Renovation works of 47km long century-old rail line from Chattogram to Dohazari are going on to facilitate the movement of new train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by October.According to Bangladesh Railway (BR) source 50 per cent works of the rail line have so far been completed.Renovation works include replacement of old rail track, slippers and installation of pebbles.BR sources further said that the train from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will run at the speed of 100km per hour. So, the century-old rail line should be improved after carrying necessary renovation works.The Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari rail line that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail line. The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Tk 232 crore.Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir on Friday visited the rail line of under-construction damaged by the recent flood in Satkania. He confirmed that the trial train service will begin at the first week of October.Besides, the Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the 45km long dual gauge double rail line project from Pahartali to Dohazari has been waiting for approval of the ECNEC. Banglaesh Railway sources said that after the approval, the Bangladesh railway will go for appointment of a Contractor for construction of the project. Presently, there is one Single gauge single line since the past British period.Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project.The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.Railway sources said, an Australian firm SMEC has prepared the DPP that had been appointed as the Consultant of the project in 2018 last.Meanwhile, SMEC had completed the feasibility study in December, 2022. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing taka 7,000 crore for the project.The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to direct Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar. With the completion of this rail line, the train service from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar will be introduced diverting the Port city.The Railway authority is trying to introduce train service from Dhaka directly to Cox's Bazar at the same period. The length of Pahartali to Dohazari is 45 km while from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar is 100 km.