Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fakhrul slams India for supporting AL govt

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Fakhrul slams India for supporting AL govt

Fakhrul slams India for supporting AL govt

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "It will not be safe for South Asia if India does not respect democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh."

He said it to reporters on the grave premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal Speaking at a rally prior to bringing out a march toward Moghbazar from Naya Paltan in the capital Fakhrul also said, "No foreign country will come to save the unelected AL regime"
At morning, Fakhrul with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal placed wreaths at Zia's grave to pay homage to the BNP founder to mark the party's founding anniversary.
Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists were injured in police action in Habiganj, Netrokona, Barguna and Narayanganj. In ensuing clashes police were also injured.

Fakhrul said, "We definitely hope that India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and will  express its full support for election under an impartial and non-partisan government with the participation of all the political parties."

When his attention was drawn to a report on India's message to the US against its steps to destabilize the Hasina government, Fakhrul said, "We saw the  report in the newspapers quoting Deutsche Welle. If the report is true, it is very unfortunate."

He said, "I think India will judge what the people of Bangladesh want. If they (India) take any steps against the wishes of the people of Bangladesh, it will be very unfortunate and we think it won't be good for the people of Bangladesh and also for the people of the region."

He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal to establish one-party rule is at the root of the crisis in Bangladesh.

He categorically said there is no possibility that any fundamentalist party can come to power in Bangladesh. "No fundamentalist party has ever been able to come to power in the 52-year history of Bangladesh. Rather, their strength has waned."

The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies marched from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar in the capital to press the demand of unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad. In his brief address he said that Begum Zia is very sick.

He said the government is not allowing her to go abroad for the treatment she needs, violating her human rights.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gana Odhikar Parishad leader sent to jail
Hawaii wildfires stoke climate denial, conspiracy theories
Safety of aid workers in Rohingiya camps demanded
DNCC blacklists Marshal Agrovet Co Ltd on allegation of fraudulence
Renovation works progressing
Fakhrul slams India for supporting AL govt
Democracy not safe in BNP's hands: Quader
Floods ruin crops worth Tk 7bn in hilly southeast


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft