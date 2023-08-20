

Fakhrul slams India for supporting AL govt



He said it to reporters on the grave premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal Speaking at a rally prior to bringing out a march toward Moghbazar from Naya Paltan in the capital Fakhrul also said, "No foreign country will come to save the unelected AL regime"

At morning, Fakhrul with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal placed wreaths at Zia's grave to pay homage to the BNP founder to mark the party's founding anniversary.





Fakhrul said, "We definitely hope that India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and will express its full support for election under an impartial and non-partisan government with the participation of all the political parties."



When his attention was drawn to a report on India's message to the US against its steps to destabilize the Hasina government, Fakhrul said, "We saw the report in the newspapers quoting Deutsche Welle. If the report is true, it is very unfortunate."



He said, "I think India will judge what the people of Bangladesh want. If they (India) take any steps against the wishes of the people of Bangladesh, it will be very unfortunate and we think it won't be good for the people of Bangladesh and also for the people of the region."



He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal to establish one-party rule is at the root of the crisis in Bangladesh.



He categorically said there is no possibility that any fundamentalist party can come to power in Bangladesh. "No fundamentalist party has ever been able to come to power in the 52-year history of Bangladesh. Rather, their strength has waned."



The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies marched from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar in the capital to press the demand of unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad. In his brief address he said that Begum Zia is very sick.



He said the government is not allowing her to go abroad for the treatment she needs, violating her human rights.

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Saturday, "It will not be safe for South Asia if India does not respect democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh."He said it to reporters on the grave premises of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on the occasion of 43rd founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal Speaking at a rally prior to bringing out a march toward Moghbazar from Naya Paltan in the capital Fakhrul also said, "No foreign country will come to save the unelected AL regime"At morning, Fakhrul with leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal placed wreaths at Zia's grave to pay homage to the BNP founder to mark the party's founding anniversary.Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists were injured in police action in Habiganj, Netrokona, Barguna and Narayanganj. In ensuing clashes police were also injured.Fakhrul said, "We definitely hope that India will respect the democratic aspirations of the people of Bangladesh and will express its full support for election under an impartial and non-partisan government with the participation of all the political parties."When his attention was drawn to a report on India's message to the US against its steps to destabilize the Hasina government, Fakhrul said, "We saw the report in the newspapers quoting Deutsche Welle. If the report is true, it is very unfortunate."He said, "I think India will judge what the people of Bangladesh want. If they (India) take any steps against the wishes of the people of Bangladesh, it will be very unfortunate and we think it won't be good for the people of Bangladesh and also for the people of the region."He said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's goal to establish one-party rule is at the root of the crisis in Bangladesh.He categorically said there is no possibility that any fundamentalist party can come to power in Bangladesh. "No fundamentalist party has ever been able to come to power in the 52-year history of Bangladesh. Rather, their strength has waned."The leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies marched from Naya Paltan to Moghbazar in the capital to press the demand of unconditional release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad. In his brief address he said that Begum Zia is very sick.He said the government is not allowing her to go abroad for the treatment she needs, violating her human rights.