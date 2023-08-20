

Democracy not safe in BNP's hands: Quader



He said this while speaking at the public awareness campaign against dengue at Rabindra Sarobar in the city's Dhanmondi area. AL Health and Population Affairs Subcommittee organized the event to make people aware about mosquito borne dengue disease and wage a coordinated campaign against it. Lawmaker and noted physician Dr Pran Gopal Datta, who will coordinate the anti-dengue campaign in the city, presided over the function.



Quader, also road transport and bridges minister said, "AL does not observe only political programmes. As a responsible political party the Awami League always work according to the expectation of the people.

"We have to work to create awareness against dengue as its prevalence has been increased recently making serious health hazard in Dhaka and other cities. Only doing politics should not be the prime and foremost aim of a political worker, rather the politics for saving the people should get priority," he said.



Terming dengue and BNP as the two enemies of the country, he said, "We have to remain alert about dengue. Like dengue, you should be aware of BNP which is also dangerous as like as dengue. Let's we collectively resist the two enemies". As the public life is not safe from dengue, Quader said, the secularism and humanity in Bangladesh is not safe in the hands of BNP. "We have to resist BNP, which is more dangerous than dengue," he added.



Obaidul Quader criticized BNP for linking India with Bangladesh's politics and Awami League saying "India is a tested friend of Bangladesh. But, India can do nothing in our internal affairs.



"After Bangabandhu's killing in 1975, Awami League lost power. At that time India did not put us in power," he noted. Anybody believes in democracy cannot say India or any foreign power will put someone in power or oust from power, Quader said.



Awami League general secretary said, "India came forward in 1971 to help us to liberate the country.



Indian soldiers shed their blood and their people gave us shelter and food along with arms and training to our freedom fighters to free the nation."



He said, it's not Awami League, but BNP is looking at foreigners' intervention to usurp to power.



Quader urged the local administration, authorities as well as party leaders and activists to come forward to strengthen awareness campaign against dengue across the country. �BSS



