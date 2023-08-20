Video
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:25 AM
Home City News

RAB attests a listed arms dealer with four firearms in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

RAJSHAHI, Aug 19: The members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-5, in an anti-crime drive, arrested an alleged top-listed firearms trader with four firearms in the district on Friday night.

The arrested person was identified as Milon Hossain, 26, son of Ataur Rahman, of Bhatapara Jhaoban village in Charghat Upazila of the district, RAB sources said on Saturday noon.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive at Shibpur Bazar under Puthiya Upazila at around 9:30pm and arrested him. The RAB team seized four one-shooter guns from his possession.

A case was filed with Puthiya police station in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized firearms were handed over to the police.     �BSS



