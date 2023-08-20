Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 19: Chattogram district police in a drive arrested two drug traders with 9,000 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Prem Bazar of Puichori union on Banskhali-Cox's bazar road early on Saturday.

The arrested drug traders were identified as Nurul Alam, 55 and Md Ayub,25.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Banskhali thana police detained them from the aforesaid area and recovered 9,000 pieces of Yaba tablets after searching their bodies at 6:00am on Saturday morning, police said.

A case was filed with Banskhali thana and the detained persons were sent to jail through the court today, the sources added. �BSS

