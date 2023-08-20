School feeding programme to be launched in 150 upazilas soon: primary edu secretary





He came up with the announcement while addressing the 'National Dissemination Workshop' on Findings & Factors of National Students Assessment-2022 organised by Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) at a hotel in Cox's Bazar.

The secretary hoped that a new door will usher in the primary education sector through the school feeding and it will script a base for building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Farid Ahmed said the children will be provided nutrition-rich biscuits along with other foods which will be attractive to them and play a special role in fulfilling demand and forming the body.

Addressing the government's initiatives to ensure quality education, he said dropping out the children from the school will reduce and enrollment of children will also increase through the school feeding. �UNB

