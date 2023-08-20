23 sacks of cash collected from 8 donation boxes of Kishoreganj Mosque





Alongside local currency, Dollar, Pound, Riyal, Diner and Ringgit were found in the donation boxes.

The donation boxes were opened in presence of Deputy Commissioner of Kishoreganj Abul Kalam Azad, Superintendent of Kishoreganj Police Mohammad Russel Sheikh and Kishoreganj Additional District Magistrate Kazi Mahua Mantaz at 9:00am.

The counting the cash found in the donation boxes were continuing till filling of this report at 1 pm.

Around 200 people including 138 students of Pagla mosque madrasha, Assistant General Manager of Rupali Bank Rafiqul Islam and 59 bank staff are involved in the counting.



