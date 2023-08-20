None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan





Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said human being was not burnt alive in anywhere in the world to fulfill the political ambitions or usurp go to power."Such kind of politics can be seen in the places where ethnic conflicts exist. No such awful precedent was seen in last few decades in the world what BNP-Jamaat did in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in Bangladesh," he said.The information minister made the comments while addressing a discussion marking the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day organized by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Razarbagh Police Line auditorium here.Hasan said a political party in Europe and the USA might be banned on charge of burning people alive. BNP has once again been recognised as a terrorist organisation for the fifth time by a Canadian court and 'tire-four' terrorist organization by the US, he added.He said BNP is trying to carry out movement and held a grand rally in Dhaka recently to blow up their balloon of movement. Even, they are pursuing foreign power to give pressure on Awami League, he said.But, the minister said, BNP couldn't drum up more anti-government support as the global community has no support on BNP's so-called demand.Earlier, Dr Hasan congratulated the police force for their outstanding and relentless efforts to provide security and to maintain law and order situation in the country. The police force must follow the law, he added.Paying glowing tribute to Bangabandhu and other martyrs, the information minister said Titumir, Khudiram Bose, Surya Sen, Pritilata and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had struggled for the freedom of Bangalees. But the freedom didn't come, he said. �BSS