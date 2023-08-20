Let blind students write in Braille in exams







Khilgaon, Dhaka Dear SirI would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards problems faced by blind students during their examination. There are a large number of people in our country who are visually impaired completely or partially. Hence many of them study in schools and colleges.The system of examination is not up to the mark for blind people as they face many difficulties in taking examination. In this system, a visually impaired candidate is allowed to have a helper who can assist him by reading questions and writing answers as dictated by him. However, this process is not smooth for a visually impaired candidate as examination boards impose certain restrictions that make life difficult for blind students. The authorities need to introduce some advanced pattern through which the candidate can write or attempt their papers themselves. Visually impaired students should be allowed to write their paper either in Braille or in computer, as preferred by them.Junaid IkramKhilgaon, Dhaka