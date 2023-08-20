

AI could be used to fend sexual harassers off



According to UN Women, one in three women faces some form of sexual assault in their lifetime. In South Asian countries like India and Bangladesh, these statistics are even more alarming. Safe City's observations suggest that India witnesses a rape every 20 minutes, an unsettling truth that demands immediate attention. Equally concerning is the reluctance of most women and girls to disclose incidents of abuse due to fear of societal consequences, victim-blaming, distrust in the justice system, and exhausting formal procedures.



In Bangladesh, recent reports from Bangladesh Mahila Parishad and the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) highlight the gravity of the situation. At least 715 girls and women were raped in 2022, and a total of 26,695 rape cases were filed in the last five years. These numbers undoubtedly represent only a fraction of the actual cases, as many incidents continue to go unreported.

However, amidst these distressing numbers, AI emerges as a potential game-changer in the fight against sexual harassment. Developing AI-supported reporting platforms that enable women to share their experiences anonymously can help break the silence surrounding sexual harassment. By providing a safe space to disclose incidents without fear of judgment or retaliation, more women may come forward, giving authorities a more accurate understanding of the intensity and patterns of harassment.



AI-driven safety applications can offer real-time assistance to women in distress. These apps can use geolocation data to send alerts to emergency contacts or authorities, ensuring swift responses when needed. Additionally, AI-driven safety applications can also provide valuable resources and information to educate women about their rights and available support services. By empowering women with knowledge and tools to navigate through such situations, these apps can contribute to creating a safer environment for everyone.



In addition, AI-powered chatbots can also play a crucial role in preventing harassment by providing real-time information on legal rights and reporting procedures. By giving women the information, they need to protect themselves and take appropriate action, these chatbots can empower individuals to challenge and combat harassment effectively. Moreover, these technologies can help collect data on harassment incidents, which can be used to develop proactive strategies and policies aimed at preventing such incidents in the future. Mostly, the integration of AI-powered chatbots in the fight against harassment can revolutionize the way society addresses and responds to this pervasive issue.



Furthermore, by analyzing data from reported cases, AI can identify patterns and potential risk factors associated with sexual harassment. This insight can inform policymakers and law enforcement agencies, helping them deploy resources effectively and target preventive measures.



Implementing AI-based surveillance systems in public spaces and transport hubs can deter potential harassers. Facial recognition and behavioral analysis can help identify suspicious activities, while real-time alerts can prompt timely interventions. Additionally, AI can also assist in analyzing large volumes of data from social media platforms and online forums to detect trends and identify potential hotspots for sexual harassment. By monitoring online conversations and identifying keywords and patterns, authorities can proactively address the issue and allocate resources accordingly. Furthermore, AI-powered chatbots can provide victims with a safe and confidential platform to report incidents, seek support, and access information about available resources.



AI can be utilized to tailor targeted public awareness campaigns about sexual harassment, emphasizing the importance of reporting incidents and supporting survivors. These campaigns can be designed to reach different demographics effectively.

However, while AI holds immense promise, it must be approached with caution and responsibility. Ethical considerations are paramount in AI implementation to avoid fostering biases or infringing on individuals' privacy. Organizations should ensure that the data used to train AI systems is diverse and representative of the population to avoid perpetuating existing biases.

Additionally, transparency and accountability should be prioritized when using AI in public awareness campaigns, ensuring that individuals understand how their data is being used and have control over their privacy. By taking these precautions, AI can be a powerful tool for raising awareness about sexual harassment and empowering survivors to come forward.

Moreover, technology cannot be a standalone solution. Efforts to prevent sexual harassment must be integrated with comprehensive sex education, fostering gender equality, enforcing stringent laws, and combating victim-blaming attitudes. Collaboration between governments, NGOs, tech companies, and the public is essential to ensuring the success and sustainability of AI-driven initiatives.



In conclusion, harnessing AI to prevent sexual harassment offers a ray of hope in our collective struggle for a safer society. By embracing the potential of technology and addressing the barriers to reporting abuse, we can create an environment where women are empowered to speak out and perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. Together, let us work towards a future where every woman can live without fear of harassment and where her voice is heard and respected.

