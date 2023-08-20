

Mosquito Day observed amid rising deaths from dengue



The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine celebrate the day every year. Several researchers and activists arrange symposia and conversations regarding Malaria, threats of mosquito and ways to prevent it. They also pay tribute to the great work of Sir Ronald Ross and the role of other scientists who work in this regard.



Mosquito is a word in Spanish which denotes 'little fly'. This tiny creature has a slender segmented body, one pair of halteres, three pairs of long hair-like legs, one pair of wings, and elongated mouthparts. Its lifespan is confined to egg, larva, pupa and adult stages.

Basically, an adult female mosquito can pierce the skin of a host like the human body, vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians etc. and feed on blood, which contains protein and iron needed to produce eggs. In this time, its saliva is transferred to the hosts, which can cause an itchy rash. This transferring process of silva can also cause parasitic diseases such as Malaria and Filariasis, and arboviral diseases such as Yellow fever, Chikungunya, West Nile, Dengue fever, and Zika.



It is true that the mosquito is a very small insect, but it can be considered more dangerous than the Shark, which is called the bloodthirtiest animal in the world. This tiny creature causes almost half of the people who have ever lived have died according to a study. Mosquitoes cause the deaths of more people than any other animal taxon: over 700,000 each year claimed by WHO.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers mosquito as the deadliest animal in the world. It takes a very small amount of blood but it can create several deadly diseases for the host.



Malaria is harmful and widespread, caused by the female Anopheles mosquito which shows its symptoms like fever, headache and chills. More than 247 million Malaria cases are diagnosed every year according to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO). Bangladesh stands fourth in Malaria prevalence in the region behind India, Indonesia, and Myanmar according to the WHO South-East Asia Region.

West Nile Virus is another name of menace caused by mosquito. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the symptoms and treatment of it. According to this institution, fever, headache, neck stiffness, tremors, convulsions, and muscle weakness can be the symptoms of it but up to 80% of people who have the disease experience no symptoms at all.



Zika virus, caused by the Aedes mosquito, is frequently asymptomatic but it can cause muscle and joint pain, fever, headache, rash and conjunctivitis. WHO's report shows that during pregnancy, there is a chance of miscarriage and preterm birth for those who are bitten by an infected mosquito. It may also cause congenital deformities for infant babies from those infected mothers. The virus has been noticed in 89 countries.



Yellow fever is an epidemic-prone mosquito-borne vaccine preventable disease that is transmitted to humans by the bite of infected mosquitoes stated by WHO. It is caused by an arbovirus transmitted to humans by the bites of infected Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes. The infection can cause jaundice, which causes the skin and whites of the eyes to have a yellow tinge. For that reason, this disease is called by that name. WHO considers it as a high-impact, high-threat disease, which may be a threat to global health security.



Chikungunya is another name of fear which causes fever and several joints pain. The main vectors of chikungunya are Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. This disease has now been identified in over 110 countries in Asia, Africa, Europe and America according to the WHO. This organization also warns that there is no specific antiviral drug treatment for chikungunya and there is no commercial chikungunya vaccine except under development.



The first chikungunya virus in Bangladesh was identified in 2008 according to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). But a massive outbreak of this virus occurred in Bangladesh during the period of April-September 2017.



Dengue is a matter of great concern in the world now. Sometimes it is called 'break bone fever' caused by Aedes aegypti mosquitos. Most people with dengue have mild or no symptoms but sometimes it may cause intense headache, high fevers, muscle and joint pain, nausea, fatigue, severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and sometimes death according to the WHO. The highest rate of its infection is in Asia and America but it is spreading in other regions including Europe.



Bangladesh is passing through a very crucial situation this year due to dengue. According to the data of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh, 49,138 people have been infected and 453 died with dengue till August 18 of this year cited by BBC News. It is estimated that this year's number of dengue cases may surpass all previous years' records.



It is high time to be aware of this bloodsucker insect. Prevention is better than cure. Here our awareness is the first step. In this regard, the United States Environmental Protection Agency recommends some workable suggestions: removing mosquito habitats, using appropriate pesticides, using structural barriers, avoiding getting bitten etc.



However, we all need to exercise utmost awareness to avoid deadly mosquito-borne diseases. We have to choose a healthy and clean environment. Attention should be paid to the destruction of mosquito habitats. Above all, mosquito attacks should be avoided. A concerted effort of all in this regard can save our family and state from mosquito-borne diseases and lead a happy life. Let this be our pledge on Mosquito Day.



The writer is a Lecturer, Department of Political Science, Barishal Cadet College, Bangladesh



