RAJBARI, Aug 19: The death anniversary of Kazi Headyet Hossain was observed in the district on August 18.



District Awami League (AL) arranged a discussion meeting held on its office premises. The discussion meeting was addressed by MP of Rajbari -1 and district AL General Secretary Kazi Keramot Ali as the chief guest Later on, a mourning procession was brought out, and a Doa Mahfil was held.