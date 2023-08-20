Video
Home Countryside

Two get life term in drug cases in Sirajganj, C’nawabganj

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Our Correspondents

Separate courts on Thursday sentenced two people to life-term of imprisonment in different drug cases in two districts- Sirajganj and Chapainawabganj.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for possessing heroin in 2009.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Erphan Ullah handed down the verdict at around 3:15 pm in presence of the convict.

The convict is Mehedi Hasan Sikandar, 44, son of Mottaleb Hossain Abu of Baghat Village under Madhukhali Police Station (PS) in Faridpur. He was a supervisor of 'Hanif Paribahan'.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default he has to suffer six more months in jail.
 
Additional Public Prosecutor of the court Advocate Waas Karani Locket confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mehedi Hasan along with 925 grams of heroin from a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' in Bangabandhu Bridge West Golchattar area on December 21, 2009. During the interrogation, Mehedi accused Raqibul Islam Babu, counter master of Hanif Paribahan in Kushtia, in the drug trading.

Later on, Babu was arrested from Kushtia.

RAB-12 official Mafizul Islam then lodged a case under the Narcotics Control Act against the duo.
Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

Following this, the court pronounced the verdict.

The court also acquitted Babu as the allegations brought against him could not be proven.
 
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment in a drug case.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer two more years in jail.

Senior District and Sessions Judge Adeeb Ali pronounced the verdict in presence of the convict.

The convict is Shamsul Haque, 41, of Gothapara Village under Charbagdanga Union in Chapainawabganj Sadar Upazila.

According to the prosecution, acting on a tip-off, members of RAB-5 arrested Shamsul Haque along with 550 grams of heroin on December 23, 2020.

On the day, Nayeb Subeda Abu Taleb of RAB-5 filed a case against Shamsul with Chapainawabganj Sadar Model PS.

Investigating Officer of the case Sub-Inspector Ashish Sarker submitted a charge-sheet against him to the court on February 28, 2021.

After hearing the witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Thursday.


