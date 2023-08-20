Man nabbed with gold bars in Satkhira







The arrested man is Mahbub Alam, hails from Chari Village under Singair Upazila in Manikganj District.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a passenger bus of 'SP Golden Line' from Dhaka at around 10:30 am, and arrested Mahbub red-handed along with the gold bars while he was trying to smuggle those to India.

The estimated market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 63 lakh.



Later on, the gold bars were deposited to Satkhira Treasury office and legal steps would be taken against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.



