Sunday, 20 August, 2023
Man nabbed with gold bars in Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Aug 19: Police, in a drive, arrested a smuggler along with seven gold bars weighing 816 grams from the district town on Saturday morning.

The arrested man is Mahbub Alam, hails from Chari Village under Singair Upazila in Manikganj District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Mohidul Islam said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a passenger bus of 'SP Golden Line' from Dhaka at around 10:30 am, and arrested Mahbub red-handed along with the gold bars while he was trying to smuggle those to India.

The estimated market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 63 lakh.

Later on, the gold bars were deposited to Satkhira Treasury office and legal steps would be taken against the arrested in this regard, the OC added.


