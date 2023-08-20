170 detained on different charges







KHULNA: Nine people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Bangladesh Police have arrested a doctor in connection with his suspected involvement in the medical college admission question leak from the district on Friday.

The arrested is Dr Yunus Khan Tarim, owner of Three Doctors Coaching Centre in Khulna.

According to CID, Dr Tarim has been involved in leaking medical college admission test questions for the last 16 years. He has earned substantial wealth from selling question papers to students of the coaching centre, at Tk 35 to 40 lakh each, they said.

So far, CID members have arrested 12 members of a "question paper leaking racket". Among the arrestees are seven physicians including Dr Tarim.

Meanwhile, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in drives, detained eight pirates including the kingpin of notorious pirate-group 'Asabur Bahin' in the district recently.

Legal and Media Director of RAB-6 Commander Khandaker Al Moin informed this to media at a press briefing at Labonchar in Khulna.

He said during the drives, the elite force also seized 10 rounds of bullets, one 9-mm pistol and three locally made fire arms, and four sharp weapons.

The detainees are: Asabur Sana, 43, Md Shariful Dhali, 37, Md Shahin Sana, 27, Md Israfil Sana, 27, Md Shafiqul Islam, 30, Md Rakib Faraji, 22, Sohan Mridha, 19, and Md Akbar Ali Sheikh, 25. All of the eight people are residents of different areas of Khulna, Bagerhat and Narail districts.

The official further said Asabur and his associates had abducted 14 fishermen from the Bhadra River in Sundarban on July 28 last and demanded ransom for their release.

During a drive, RAB rescued the fishermen and detained five members of the pirate-gang.

Based on the information provided by the detained pirates, RAB intelligence surveillance was increased to arrest other pirates.

Later on, a team of RAB-6 conducted the operation and detained Israfil and Shahin from Dacope and later, according to their given information, RAB detained eight pirates including Asabur from Mongla EPZ area, the RAB official added.

NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, on Friday detained two persons including the head of human trafficking group for collecting ransom after confining 19 youths in the district.

RAB sources said the gang took the youths, residents of Araihazar Upazila in the district, to Myanmar, promising that they would be taken to Malaysia.

Later on, they confined them somewhere in that country and used to torture them for collecting ransom from their families.

Meanwhile, a youth, named Zahirul Islam of Narayanganj, has died in torture by the organised human traffickers.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted the drive in the district on Friday and detained the head of the gang Ismail.

The elite force, however, said they would inform the details of the incident through a press conference on Saturday.

PABNA: A total of 62 people were arrested on different charges in the district recently.

Members of RAB arrested 13 members of an inter-district cattle thieves' gang along with four stolen cows on Thursday.

RAB-12 CPC-2 Pabna Camp Company Commander Squadron Leader Touhidul Mobin Khan confirmed the matter in a press conference held at his office on Friday noon. Earlier, on Thursday, they were arrested from various places in Pabna and Kushtia districts.

The arrested are: Abdur Rahim, 34, son of Chan Molla of Algadia area of Nagarkanda PS in Faridpur, Shafiqul Munshi Adil, 25, son of Hares Munsi of the same area, Gafffar Molla, 22, son of Motaleb Molla of Batilkshipur area of Kotyali PS, Abdul Razzak, 38, son of late Rafiz Uddin Mandal of Bhabanipur area in Pangsha PS of Rajbari, Md Jamal, 23, son of Abdul Razzak of Ramkantpur area of Saltha PS in Faridpur, Bagane Molla, 20, son of Yasin Molla of Shirgram Dhopapara area under Boalmari PS, Mofizul Islam, 22, son of Abul Khair of Nagdi area, Anik Biswas, son of Harun Biswas of Dumain area of Madukhali PS, Md Milton, 24, son of Mojibur Rahman of Satur Bazar of Boalmari, Nahid Mia, 26, son of Yunus Mia of Santoshi area under Nagarkanda PS, Abdullah Sheikh, 25, son of Abdul Baker Sheikh of Khamarpara area under Boalmari PS, Md Munna, 19, son of Rafiz Uddin Mondal of Bhavanipur area in Pangsha PS, and Md Nutfar, 49, son of Mulluk Sardar of Bhurkapara area of Koldia in Daulatpur PS of Kushtia.

Commander Tauhidul Mobin Khan said they steal cows in Madaripur, Narail, Magura, Jhenidah and Kushtia districts.

On Thursday, the gang leader Abdur Rahim and others were arrested from a rented house in Ishwardi of Pabna. Later on, according to their confession, four stolen cows were recovered from different villages of Moricha Union in Daulatpur Upazila of Kushtia District.

Squad Commander of RAB CPC-2 Pabna Camp Kishore Roy along with other officials were also present in the press conference.

Meanwhile, police arrested 36 leaders and workers of Jamaat-Shibir in four PS areas of the district.

They were arrested from Wednesday night till Thursday morning.

The OCs of the PSs concerned said 10 people were arrested from near Majidpur Bachchu Sardar's house in Sadar Upazila, 11 people from Shekerday Government Primary School in Ishwardi Upazila, six from Government Haji Jamal Uddin Honours College in Bhangura Upazila and nine people from Pipulbaria Mahila Dakhil Madrasa in Santhia Upazila.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Pabna Masud Alam said that the arrested were planning sabotage. On information, the law enforcers arrested them after conducting separate drives. Later on, cases were filed against them with the PSs concerned under the Special Powers Act and were sent to jail following the court order.

On the other hand, police detained 13 leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami in Faridpur Upazila of the district recently for their alleged involvement in planning sabotage.

The detainees are: Maulana Abdul Gaffar Khan, 50, assistant secretary of district unit Jamaat, Abu Taleb, 54, ameer of Faridpur upazila unit, Mirajul Islam, 42, Helal Uddin, 48, Afzal Hossain, 53, Ismail Hossain, 38, Omar Faruk, 50, Faridul Islam Mukul, 52, Hafizur Rahman, 45, Abdul Momin, 45, Rashedul Islam, 38.

Faridpur PS OC Mizanur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, police raided a shop while Jamaat members were holding a secret meeting and detained them. During the drive, the law enforcers also seized anti-government leaflets, 'jihadi' books and explosives from their possessions.

However, denying the allegation, Maulana Iqbal Hussain, secretary of the district unit Jamaat, said that one of their activists was sitting at a pharmacy in the market and discussing Quran.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 60 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Wednesday night till Thursday morning, arrested 18 people on various charges in the city.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

Among the arrestees, 13 had arrest warrant, two with drugs and the remaining three were detained on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 41 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 12 had arrest warrants, two with drugs and the remaining 27 were nabbed on different charges.

Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, police arrested an alleged mastermind behind a syndicate of crimes targeting adolescents from Puthia Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested is Sabbir Hossain, 23, son of Bablu Ali, a former army personnel and a resident of Kathalbaria Village in the upazila.

Earlier, Sabbir had allegedly orchestrated an attack on Mustak Hossain, the joint general secretary of the Pauro Chhatra League, to snatch his mobile phone.

In this connection, Mustak, who is a resident of Khathalbaria in Sadar Upazila, filed a written complaint with Puthia PS against Sabbir.

Regarding the matter, Puthia PS OC Faruk Hossain said that the law enforcers arrested Sabbir using technology after a day of the incident.

However, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the OC added.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Local people of Kormodha Union in Kulaura Upazila of the district have caught 17 more suspected militants.

Kormodha Union Parishad (UP) Chairman AK Azad confirmed the matter.

He said locals caught the 17 from Asgorabad CNG station, and later, informed the police. They are currently staying at Kormodha UP.

Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has been informed.

"We suspect that they are the members of Imam Mahmuder Kafela," the UP chairman added.

Earlier on August 12, members of CTTC arrested 10 suspected militants from a militant hideout in East Taktiuli of the district.

COX'S BAZAR: Police recently rescued 34 Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar Central Bus Terminal area while they were being trafficked.

Two traffickers were also arrested from the scene.

Cox's Bazar Sadar PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam said, "Of the 34 Rohingyas, 16 are children, 10 are women and eight are men. The ages of the children are in between 1 to 5 years. All of them are residents of Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas."

He said on information that a gang of human traffickers has gathered some Rohingyas at the Central Bus Terminal in Cox's Bazar, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there. When the team reached the place, three to four gang members tried to flee. Then the policemen chased the gang and detained two.



The Rohingyas were brought to Cox's Bazar Town from the camps, the OC added.



BAGERHAT: Police arrested three brothers for their alleged involvement in the killing of a woman and her daughter in Sharankhola Upazila of the district.



The arrested are: Monir Hawlader, 45, Neharul Hawlader, 48, and Milon Hawlader, 40, sons of Abdus Samad Hawlader, residents of Paschim Rajapur Village in the upazila.



Bagerhat SP KM Ariful Haque said on information, police conducted a special drive in the area and arrested the trio.



Later on, they were produced before a court and efforts are going on to arrest the other accused in the case, the SP added.



Earlier, a 38-year-old woman and her daughter were reportedly hacked to death by some miscreants in Sharankhola Upazila.



The deceased were identified as Papia Begum, wife of Abu Zafar Hawladar, a resident of Uttar Rajapur Village, and her daughter Sauda Jeni, 6.



Papia's brother Al Amin Khalifa lodged a case with Sharankhola PS accusing seven people including Papia's husband in this regard.



KURIGRAM: A total of 15 people were arrested on charge of gambling from Ulipur and Nageshwari upazilas of the district recently.



Police, in a drive, arrested 10 people on from Ulipur Upazila on charge of gambling.



The arrested are: Shafi Alam, 25, Sujon Mia, 33, Ziarul, Ashad Khan, 35, Nur Jamal, 40, Azad, 30, Adam Ali, 38, Maidul Islam, 40, Jahurul Islam, 34, and Shahab Uddin.



Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Purba Doi Khaoar Char area under Saheber Alga Union in the upazila, and arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.



After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Ulipur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.



Ulipur PS OC Golam Martuza confirmed the matter.



On the other hand, police, in another drive, arrested five gamblers from Nageshwari Upazila in the district.



The arrested are: Hasmat Ali, 56, Shakhawat Hossain, 48, and Anisur Rahman, 33, of Nageshwari Upazila; and Aminul Islam, 44, and Abdur Razzak, 40, residents of Fulbari Upazila.



Police sources said information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Hasmat Ali in Baigchatari Village of the upazila, and arrested the five red-handed while they were gambling.



After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Nageshwari PS, the arrested were produced before the court.



Nageshwari PS OC Ashiqur Rahman confirmed the matter.



