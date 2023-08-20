

Four bridges turn death trap at Bakerganj



These bridges over canals have been lying collapsed, tilted and rickety for a long time; some are about 12 years. But there has been no initiative by authorities concerned to repair or re-build these.

One of these in Lochanabad Village at Rangashree Union over Pachwim Mochanabad Khal (canal) has turned a death trap.





The risky bridge has been lying in this condition for the last five years.



In going to haats and bazaars, thousands of people of at least three villages are suffering communication problem. School-college students are suffering.



A recent visit found the rickety bridge with one cemented side collapsed while other end tilted. After developing rust, its cross angles have turned unfit of use.



In a compelling condition, people are still passing over the death trap bridge.



Another iron bridge over Durgapir Khal (canal) of Boro Puiyauta Durgapur road ranging from Doctor Bari at Padrishipur Union is also risky. It can collapse any time. It has tilted down from one side.



Locals have installed bamboos along both sides of the bridge to tackle it from collapse.



The bridge over Kuinkhali at Kalaskathi Union has been risky for one era. In the absence of cemented paving over the bridge locals have raised wooden scaffolding tying with pillars. Its safety railings got broken. Taking life risk, thousands of people of Dakkhin Hadis Village are using it.



Amuarchhob Khal (canal) bridge in the upazila is also deplorable. It has linked Niamati Bazar at Niamati Union with Ragunathpur Chairman Bazar at Padrishibpur Union.



At present this bridge is a death trap for thousands of people of Pachwim Rsgunathpur, Molla Para, Parh Kanda, Majer Dhara, Saatghor, and Chhabbish Ghor.



It is daily used by students of No. 174 Mollapara Farooq Government Primary School, Ragunathour Fakir Para Government Primary School, Bashbunia Government Primary School, Sonar Bangla High School, Ragunathpur Salehia Dakhil Madrasa, Ragunathpur Deshantor Kathi High School, and Shah Alam Government Primary School. Due to suspension of transport movements on the bridge road, they are suffering every day.



Upazila LGED Engineer Abul Khair Mia said, there is no project for new bridge construction. If any project is there for re-building, these four bridges will be included, he added.



