Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:23 AM
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in Dinajpur, Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Our Correspondents

Three people were crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Rajshahi, on Friday and Saturday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly woman and her granddaughter were crushed under a train in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturdaymorning.

The accident took place in Namapara Rail Bridge of the upazila at around 10:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Marjina Begum, 60, wife of late Abdul Majid, and her granddaughter Sathi Akhter, 6, residents of Ranirbandar Bhusirbandar area under Chirirbandar Upazila in the district.

According to the deceased's family and witnesses, Marjina Begum and Sathi along with their other family members came to Huglipara Village of the upazila to attend in a relative's wedding. On Saturday morning, the duo went out of the house to roam around.

At that time, Sathi got stuck on the railway track while they were crossing the bridge. When Marjina Begum rushed there to rescue the child, the Dhaka-bound Drutajan Express train ran over the duo, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members without autopsies upon their request.

RAJSHAHI: A man motorcyclist was crushed under a train in the city on Friday.

The accident took place in Dingadoba area of the city in the morning. The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Locals said the Dhaka-bound Dhumketu Express train from Chapainawabganj hit him while he was trying to cross the railway line along with his motorcycle, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.



