Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:23 AM
Home Countryside

School building becomes safe haven for drug addicts at Mujibnagar

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
M R Alam

MEHERPUR, Aug 19: Rashikpur Secondary School in Mujibnagar Upazila of the district did not get opened in 20 years due to case complications.

The school was built at about Tk 1 crore.  Now the building has become a safe haven for drug addicts. Bricks, door and window grills were stolen.

According to sources at the Education and Engineering Department (EED) in the district, under the Secondary Education Sector Improvement Project 2023, the EED constructed a two-storey school building on more than an acre of land in Rashikpur  Village  at a cost of Tk 87 lakh. The school was named Rashikpur Secondary School. That year 54 schools in the country were built under the same project. All these schools are functioning but the Rashikpur Scondary School only.

Rashikpur of Mujibnagar Upazila is a backward village in the arena of education. Most of residents are dependent on agriculture.

Natudah Secondary School in Chuadanga District is a 5 kilometre (km) away from the village. After crossing the Bhairav River, Bagwan Secondary School in Mujibnagar is 4km and Tengramari Secondary School is 3km away from Roshikpur. Even though they are far away, boys and girls of Rashikpur Village study there.

According to the Mujibnagar Upazila Education Office, Amir Sheikh donated 10 katha and Ratan Sheikh 10 katha for the school; Ammatan Nessa, wife of Sultan Sheikh of Rashikpur Village, also donated  3 bigha and 5 katha high land for the school, but in exchange, she demanded  five bigha agricultural land; school management committee agreed to her demand. Later on they did not handed over the land.
 
In 2004 Ammatan Nessa filed a case with the Judge Court  after not getting land as per commitment.

 However, on May 9, 2011 the court dismissed the case. After that all documents were sent to the district administration but school did not open due to non-appointment of teachers.

Wazed Ali Khan, a resident of Rashikpur Village said, all the materials for teaching were once in this building including a large playground; but the school was not opened in 20 years.
 
Officer-in-Charge of Mujibnagar Police Station Mehdi Russell said, "We sometimes conduct raids there.

 Sensing presence of police, the drug addicts run away. But we are trying to free the area from drugs."

Mujibnagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas said, keeping in mind the problems of the students, all the documents of the school have been sent to the higher authorities.

The school will be opened once permission is granted, he added.


