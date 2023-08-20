Video
Database on journos in progress: Press Council chairman

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

PANCHAGARH, Aug 19: Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md Nizamul Haque Nasim said, there are 50 thousand journalists in the country.

"The work of creating database of these journalists is ongoing. We have written to district commissioners to create a database on journalists. Various information of journalists including educational qualification will be collected and verified to make the database. After vetting, we will issue certificates to genuine journalists like Bar Councillors. Only these licence holders can identify themselves as journalists," he came up with this remark while addressing a seminar  on "Press Council Act, Code of Conduct and Principles of Journalism" held in the conference room of Panchagarh Circuit House on Saturday.

He further said, in this case, the minimum educational qualification is considered to be graduation. But in special cases, this condition of educational qualification will be slightly relaxed for those with five years of journalism experience, he added.

Earlier, when a case was filed with the Press Council in the name of journalists, there was only a provision of reprimand in the verdict. Now it has been amended and the provision of penalty of Tk 5 lakh has been added.

The seminar was organized by the BPC in collaboration with the district administration.
    
He said, Bangabandhu enacted the Bangladesh Press Council Act on February 14, 1974. This law is finalised and to be passed by the Jatiya Sangsad. Some of the committee member journalists who made the recommendations now oppose the law.    

BPC Secretary Shyamal Chandra Karmakar was the main speaker at the seminar.

District Information Officer Haider Ali gave welcome speech. The seminar was presided over Additional District Commissioner Md Riajuddin. Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam was the special guest.  

Panchagarh Press Club President Sazzaadur Rahman Sazzad, General Secretary Jamil Chowdhury Dolar, and Senior Journalist Shahidul Islam Shaheed presented some recommendations on Press Council Act 1974, Code of Conduct and Journalism Principles.

A total of 50 print, electronic and online representatives of the district were present at the day-long seminar.



