Six people found dead in six districts







BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a nurse from Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.



The deceased was identified as Sharmili Khatun Mili, 24, wife of late Abdul Quddus, hailed from Harirampur Village in the upazila. She worked in a private clinic in Joypara area of Dohar in Dhaka and lived in a room of the clinic.

It was known that Sharmili was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the clinic at around 5 pm on Thursday. She was then rescued and taken to Dhanmondi Supermax Health Care in Dhaka, where she died on Friday while undergoing treatment.



Later on, the deceased's family members took the body to her village home.



Locals there informed the police as they found several injury marks on the body of Sharmili.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Director of Joypara Clinic at Dohar in Dhaka Delwar Hossain said Sharmili had a love affair with an expatriate. She might have committed suicide over the relationship problems.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sabuj Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a sugarcane field in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.



The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 40, son Israfil Islam, hailed from Khagrabaria Village under Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi District.



According to the deceased's family sources, Aminul used to ride rental auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi City. On Thursday night, he returned home from the city and then went out of the house after having dinner. He had been missing since then.



Later on, locals saw his body lying in a sugarcane field in Bagatipara Upazila on Friday morning and informed the police and the deceased's family members.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bagatipara PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that it is assumed that someone killed him and threw the body in the sugarcane field.



Additional Superintendent of Natore Police visited the scene and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



KISHOREGANJ: Fishermen recovered the floating body of a man on Friday after 26 hours of his missing while fishing in the haor under Mithamoin Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Syed Mia, 60, a resident of Atpasha Nayabari Village under the upazila.



Quoting locals, Mithamoin PS OC Kalindra Nath Golder said on Thursday, Syed Mia went to catch fish in the haor adjacent to Mahmudpur Bazar of the Dhaki Union of the upazila. At one point, his fishing net got stuck and then he went missing when he dive into the water to free the net.



Being informed, a diving team of five-members from Kishoreganj Fire Service Station started the rescue operation at around 3:15 pm of Thursday but they could not locate him due to strong current of water, he said.



Later on, fishermen found the body floating in the haor near Mithamoin Sadar at around 9:30 am on Friday.



The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.



KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from a litchi orchard in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Saymon Saren, 15, son of Sunil Saren, a resident of Garnarpur Village under Sundarpur Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Purba Sadipur High School.



Police sources said a farmer spotted the body of the boy lying in a litchi orchard in the morning and informed the matter to police.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaharol PS Abdul Wahab confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.



SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an NGO worker from a residential hotel in the district town on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Angur Ali, son of Abdus Samad of Harishpur Village under Raninagar Upazila in Naogaon District. He worked as the Siranjganj Branch manager of an NGO, named Uddipon.



Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Manik said Angur Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of a residential hotel in the SS Road area under Sirajganj Municipality.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Police assumed that he might have committed suicide, though the reason behind his killing self could not be known immediately.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken after investigation in this regard, the SI added.



LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of minor girl from a char area in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.



The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.



Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain said locals spotted the body of the minor girl wrapped with a piece of cloth in a char area adjacent to Battirkhal Fish Hatchery in Dhaligouranagar Union of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The OC further said the law enforcers investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard, the OC added.



Six people including a schoolboy and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Rajshahi, Natore, Kishoreganj, Dinajpur, Sirajganj and Bhola, in three days.BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a nurse from Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday.The deceased was identified as Sharmili Khatun Mili, 24, wife of late Abdul Quddus, hailed from Harirampur Village in the upazila. She worked in a private clinic in Joypara area of Dohar in Dhaka and lived in a room of the clinic.It was known that Sharmili was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the clinic at around 5 pm on Thursday. She was then rescued and taken to Dhanmondi Supermax Health Care in Dhaka, where she died on Friday while undergoing treatment.Later on, the deceased's family members took the body to her village home.Locals there informed the police as they found several injury marks on the body of Sharmili.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Director of Joypara Clinic at Dohar in Dhaka Delwar Hossain said Sharmili had a love affair with an expatriate. She might have committed suicide over the relationship problems.Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Bagha Police Station (PS) Sabuj Rana confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a sugarcane field in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Aminul Islam, 40, son Israfil Islam, hailed from Khagrabaria Village under Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi District.According to the deceased's family sources, Aminul used to ride rental auto-rickshaw in Rajshahi City. On Thursday night, he returned home from the city and then went out of the house after having dinner. He had been missing since then.Later on, locals saw his body lying in a sugarcane field in Bagatipara Upazila on Friday morning and informed the police and the deceased's family members.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Bagatipara PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that it is assumed that someone killed him and threw the body in the sugarcane field.Additional Superintendent of Natore Police visited the scene and legal actions would be taken in this regard, the OC added.KISHOREGANJ: Fishermen recovered the floating body of a man on Friday after 26 hours of his missing while fishing in the haor under Mithamoin Upazila of the district.The deceased was identified as Syed Mia, 60, a resident of Atpasha Nayabari Village under the upazila.Quoting locals, Mithamoin PS OC Kalindra Nath Golder said on Thursday, Syed Mia went to catch fish in the haor adjacent to Mahmudpur Bazar of the Dhaki Union of the upazila. At one point, his fishing net got stuck and then he went missing when he dive into the water to free the net.Being informed, a diving team of five-members from Kishoreganj Fire Service Station started the rescue operation at around 3:15 pm of Thursday but they could not locate him due to strong current of water, he said.Later on, fishermen found the body floating in the haor near Mithamoin Sadar at around 9:30 am on Friday.The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the OC added.KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from a litchi orchard in Kaharole Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Saymon Saren, 15, son of Sunil Saren, a resident of Garnarpur Village under Sundarpur Union in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Purba Sadipur High School.Police sources said a farmer spotted the body of the boy lying in a litchi orchard in the morning and informed the matter to police.On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kaharol PS Abdul Wahab confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.SIRAJGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an NGO worker from a residential hotel in the district town on Thursday morning.The deceased was identified as Angur Ali, son of Abdus Samad of Harishpur Village under Raninagar Upazila in Naogaon District. He worked as the Siranjganj Branch manager of an NGO, named Uddipon.Sirajganj Sadar PS SI Manik said Angur Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room of a residential hotel in the SS Road area under Sirajganj Municipality.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Police assumed that he might have committed suicide, though the reason behind his killing self could not be known immediately.However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action would be taken after investigation in this regard, the SI added.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of minor girl from a char area in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.Lalmohan PS OC (Investigation) Md Enayet Hossain said locals spotted the body of the minor girl wrapped with a piece of cloth in a char area adjacent to Battirkhal Fish Hatchery in Dhaligouranagar Union of the upazila in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The OC further said the law enforcers investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.However, an unnatural death case was filed with Lalmohan PS in this regard, the OC added.