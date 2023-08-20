



Ashok Sarker KajolKISHOREGANJ: Senior Advocate Ashok Sarker Kajol in the district died on Friday evening. He was 74.He was cremated at Gaital Crematorium in the district.He left behind his wife, two daughters, three brothers, one sister, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.A Full Court Reverence will be held on his death on Sunday.Kishoreganj District Bar Association President Sahidul Islam Shahid and its General Secretary (GS) Aminul Islam Ratan expressed deep grief at the death of the senior lawyer and condolences to the bereaved family.Shah Alam TalukderKAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Md Shah Alam Talukder, former GS of Kawkhali Upazila Unit of Jatiya Party in the district, died at his residence at Uttar Bazar on Friday noon. He was 61.He had been suffering from various diseases for long.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Uttar Bazar Eidgah Field in the upazila sadar after Asr prayers.Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in Kachuakathi area of the upazila.Shah Alam Talukder left behind his wife, one son, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.