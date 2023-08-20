Video
Home Countryside

Manpower crisis hampers treatment at Betagi Hospital

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Readoy Hossen Munna

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Aug 19: Various problems are hampering healthcare services at Betagi Upazila Health Complex in the district.

The problems included manpower crisis including physicians, staffs and necessary beds. Posts of 10 physicians including medicine, surgery, orthopaedic, cardiology, and eye are lying vacant for a long time.

The x-ray machine has been lying useless for 10 years. There is no generator facility in the hospital. The operation service has been suspended for long.  

According to the hospital sources, the total granted posts of doctors for the hospital is 28. But only four doctors are posted. There are four medical officers against granted seven.

Posts of dental doctor,   residential medical officer and pathology specialist are lying vacant.

There is a want of 14 field level health assistants and assistant health inspectors. Of the total three cleaners, one is available.

Five medical technologist posts are lying vacant. Store keeper, statistician, compounder, cashier, chief assistant, and chief assistant cum accountant are also lying vacant.

Two posts of office assistant, ward boy, cook, night guard, and one each post of lab attendant, gardener, and OT boy are vacant.

A visit on Thursday (Aug 17) found the old main building of the hospital demolished to build a new one. The new building is under construction. The treatment activities are running in an adjacent two-storey building.

There are 30 beds in the hospital against granted 50.

A local Shah Alam said, "I took my motor bike injured fraternal cousin to the hospital. But due to the disordered X-ray machine, his x-ray was done outside at higher cost."

A dweller in the municipality town Saidul Islam said, about 1.5 lakh people of the upazila are dependent on the hospital.

For treatment people have to run to district town or  Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, he added.

Medical Officer Md Ziaul Haq Likhon said, "I am providing treatment for 60-65 hours in a week. It is not possible to ensure proper treatment for  200-300 patients in a day."

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Fahmida Laskor said, the manpower crisis has been prevailing in the hospital for a long time.

"I have informed the authorities concerned in a letter on Aug 13 with demand of filling the vacant posts. We are trying hard to give good treatment to patients," he added.  

Barguna Civil Surgeon (CS) Fazlul Haq said, the manpower crisis has been informed to the ministry. "We are trying to resolve the problems soon," the CS added.


