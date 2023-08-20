Quran ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands







The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.



Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Quran, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.



Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Quran, the holy book of Islam.



Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.



On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands' Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as "fairly primitive and pathetic".



But the country's laws authorised such a demonstration, she added.



Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Quran outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf". A T-shirt he wore at Friday's demonstration made a similar claim. �AFP

THE HAGUE, Aug 19: A Dutch far-right activist trampled on and tore up a copy of the Quran at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague on Friday, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the demonstration ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Quran, AFP correspondents witnessed. He was accompanied by two other people.Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.Some of them began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Quran, the holy book of Islam.Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.On Friday morning Dilan Yesilgoz, the Netherlands' Turkish-born justice minister, described the plan to destroy the holy book as "fairly primitive and pathetic".But the country's laws authorised such a demonstration, she added.Wagensveld nevertheless faces trial for comments he made during a similar demonstration in January, when he tore up a copy of the Quran outside parliament while likening the book to Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf". A T-shirt he wore at Friday's demonstration made a similar claim. �AFP