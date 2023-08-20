Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

PTI VC arrested in Islamabad: PTI

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

PTI VC arrested in Islamabad: PTI

PTI VC arrested in Islamabad: PTI

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19: Pakistani opposition leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi was detained on Saturday, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said, just hours after he said it would challenge any delay to the country's election in the courts.

Party spokesman Zulfi Bukhari told Reuters the specific reason for the detention of Qureshi, twice Pakistan's foreign minister, was not immediately clear.

The caretaker information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bukhari condemned the arrest on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, saying he was "arrested for doing a press conference and reaffirming PTI stance against all tyranny and pre poll rigging that is going on currently in Pakistan.

"PTI party chairman Imran Khan is currently jailed for three years after being convicted on graft charges and is barred from contesting any election for five years.

He denies any wrongdoing. Khan won the last election in 2018 and became prime minister until he was ousted in a no-confidence vote in 2022.

The election is meant to be held within 90 days of parliament being dissolved last week, by November, but uncertainty looms over the date as the nation grapples with constitutional, political and economic crises.    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quran ripped up during far-right demo in Netherlands
Russia hits Ukraine city centre, at least 7 killed
China stages war games in 'stern warning' to Taiwan
PTI VC arrested in Islamabad: PTI
West African delegation arrives in coup-hit Niger
Taiwan election not for 'bully next door' China to decide: Taiwan FM
Japan PM to visit Fukushima plant before water release
Biden ramps up three-way Japan, S Korea ties in sign to China


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft