Sunday, 20 August, 2023
Japan PM to visit Fukushima plant before water release

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

TOKYO, Aug 19: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will visit the Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday, ahead of the discharge of treated water which is scheduled to begin by the end of summer.

Tokyo's plan to release treated water from the tsunami-hit nuclear plant into the sea over the next few decades has raised concerns in neighbouring countries, prompting China to ban some food imports and sparking protests in South Korea.

Kishida, who was in Washington for a trilateral summit with US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, told Japanese reporters he would visit the plant on Sunday following his return to Japan.

"The release of treated water is an issue that cannot be postponed in order to make steady progress with decommissioning and the reconstruction of Fukushima," he said.

Kishida said the government was at "the final stage" of making a decision but declined to comment on the exact timing of the release.

The prime minister said he hoped to meet "at some stage" with the head of Japan's fisheries cooperative federation, which has been against the release plan. The discharge will reportedly begin as early as the end of this month.    �AFP


