Friendly matches against Afghanistan

BFF announces 32-member preliminary squad

Coach happy as Jamal joins an Argentine club

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Saturday, announced a 32-member preliminary squad for the two friendly matches against Afghanistan next month in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled for October.

The camp before the two friendly matches to be held on 4 and 7 September will start on Sunday. Spanish coach Javier Fern�ndez Cabrera Mart�n Pe�ato officially revealed the names of the players called up for the camp.

However, the coach is not getting everyone from the beginning. Bashundhara Kings' players will join on 25 August and Dhaka Abahani players will join on 27 August after the match against Mohana Bagan.

The players' camp will be at the Hotel Regency and the practice will take place at King's Arena. Both the matches against Afghanistan will also be played at this new venue.

In the meantime, Bangladesh skipper Jamal Bhuiyan had left Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra to join Club Sol de Mayo, a third-division club in Argentina.

The Denmark-raised Bangladeshi midfielder, on Friday, became the first professional footballer to be in a Latin American club by signing a contract with the Argentine club.

Bangladesh's Spanish headcoach said, "It is good news that Jamal has joined the Argentine club. This is good news not only for Jamal but also for football in Bangladesh. Good news for everyone. Jamal's joining the Argentine club proves that we have the talent to play abroad. We must support him"

He added, "Jamal will only join the camp after being released by his club. It's the club's right. We must respect the club's decision."



