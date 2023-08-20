Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 20 August, 2023, 8:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bumrah strikes on return as India edge Ireland in 1st T20

Published : Sunday, 20 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Bumrah strikes on return as India edge Ireland in 1st T20

Bumrah strikes on return as India edge Ireland in 1st T20

LONDON, AUG 19: Jasprit Bumrah marked his first India appearance in nearly a year with two wickets as the tourists defeated Ireland by two runs during a rain-affected opening Twenty20 international in Dublin on Friday.

India sped to 45 without loss in six overs in pursuit of a target of 140 and, even though Craig Young then took two wickets in two balls, they were still narrowly ahead on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when a lengthy shower prevented any further play at Malahide.

The 29-year-old Bumrah, returning from back surgery and captaining India in the three-match series in the absence of Rohit Sharma, led from the front by dismissing Andy Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker in the opening over.

Balbirnie got a thin inside edge into his stumps while Tucker's attempted ramp merely lobbed to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson, with Bumrah -- one of the world's leading pacemen when fully fit -- taking an encouraging 2-24 from his maximum four overs.

Ireland stumbled to 59-6 after losing the toss, with Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi also taking two wickets alargely second-string India.

Barry McCarthy's aggressive 51 not out from just 33 balls helped take Ireland to 139-7, with the number eight hitting four fours and as many sixes.

In reply, Yashasvi Jaiswal ended the powerplay with a huge pulled six off Josh Little.

That hit proved the difference after Young dismissed Jaiswal (24) and Tilak Varma with successive deliveries.

Two balls later, however, rain forced the players from the field with India just ahead on DLS at 47-2 off 6.5 overs.

India will now look to secure a series win when the teams return to Malahide for the second T20 on Sunday.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BFF announces 32-member preliminary squad
Steve Smith, Starc out of Australia's SA tour
Bumrah strikes on return as India edge Ireland in 1st T20
Paine mocks Stokes' WC backflip
Hathurusingha meets coaches for a 'special' meeting
England's Brook frustrated by World Cup snub
Neymar lands in Saudi ahead of unveiling ceremony
Sweden take third place to spoil Australia's World Cup party


Latest News
Russian president visits command post of special military operation in Rostov-on-Don
Ukraine says shot down 15 Russian drones
Gas supply to remain off for two hours in Banani area Sunday
BNP-police clash leaves over 150 injured in Habiganj
Democracy is not safe in BNP’s hands: Quader
Six JCD leaders 'picked up' by law enforcers in plainclothes
Water levels in 35 rivers rise, 70 fall
Two held with 9,000 Yaba tablets in Ctg
None except BNP burns people to go to power: Hasan
Track car reaches Bhanga from Dhaka crossing Padma Bridge
Most Read News
The Alien Land
Stop practising sick culture
When a father dies!
The Gulf War 1991
Motivation imperative for women
Make yourself naturally pretty
The Solitary Sonny
T-shirt during monsoon
Roasted Chickpea
Potato Chips
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft